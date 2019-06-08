ARMY furious that Jungkook got mobbed while trying to greet a fan in a wheelchair

ARMYs are furious at the behavior of some of the fans in the pit.

During their show in Paris, Jungkook noticed a fan in a wheelchair, and jumped the barricade in an attempt to approach the fan. However, almost as soon as he did, he was mobbed by the other fans in the pit, who was trying to get close to him. Both Jungkook at the fan ended up getting mobbed, and Jungkook eventually had to jump back over the barricade with the help of many security guards.

ARMY became furious at the behavior of the fans, calling them 'disgusting' and 'rude.' Many showed concern for both Jungkook and the fan who ended up getting mobbed.

You can check out some of the clips below.