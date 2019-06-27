Kang Daniel makes a hilarious appearance in a Vietnamese sitcom

Kang Daniel unknowingly made his small screen debut when he briefly appeared in a Vietnamese sitcom.

The popular idol made a brief appearance when two female characters started looking at pictures of him on their phone. They begin to fangirl over his good looks and his abs!

Netizens have been commenting on how cute the scene was saying:

"LOL this is so cute!"

"Wow this is super interesting."

"Of course because it's Daniel."

"I don't even understand Vietnamese but I feel like I understand what they're saying LOL"

"Haha four pictures made their TV debut."

It seems like being beautiful transcends over race and culture! Check out the amusing clip below.