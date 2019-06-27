Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Kang Daniel makes a hilarious appearance in a Vietnamese sitcom

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel unknowingly made his small screen debut when he briefly appeared in a Vietnamese sitcom. 

The popular idol made a brief appearance when two female characters started looking at pictures of him on their phone. They begin to fangirl over his good looks and his abs!

Netizens have been commenting on how cute the scene was saying:

"LOL this is so cute!"

"Wow this is super interesting."

"Of course because it's Daniel."

"I don't even understand Vietnamese but I feel like I understand what they're saying LOL"

"Haha four pictures made their TV debut."

It seems like being beautiful transcends over race and culture! Check out the amusing clip below.

  1. Kang Daniel
1 1,068 Share 50% Upvoted

0

primazaza198 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Actually he is often mentioned or his pics / fancams appear on Korean sitcoms but first time I heard about a vietnamese sitcom, that's always cute xD

Share
Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
21 hours ago   215   1,299,289

allkpop in your Inbox