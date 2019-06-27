Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

CL becomes a new Urban Decay ambassador alongside Ezra Miller, Lizzo, and more

CL is making moves and hustling!

The solo K-pop queen was chosen to be one of the newest Urban Decay ambassadors for the makeup brand's new 'Pretty Different' campaign celebrating diverse beauty standards and individuality.

CL appears aside big names such as Ezra Miller, Lizzo, Karol G, and Joey King. The new ambassadors appear in a cinematic and dystopian ad showcasing the stars breaking away from what societal and conventional standards define as beauty. 

Check out the ad below! 

sandybee3
1 hour ago

I miss CL so much, i need a comeback of my fierce Queen !!!

Summer10
2 hours ago

that was a cool commercial

Share

