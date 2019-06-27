Fans are losing their minds at ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's bulk up

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is moving past his flower boy image by putting on some muscle and fans are here for it.

The idol actor has been bulking up and the evidence of his efforts are seen in his toned arms. Cha Eun Woo was always good looking but he has reached a new level with his excellent proportions that he enhanced with his new work out routine.

Fans have been commenting and saying things like:

"He looks like Wonbin... so handsome."

"Ah, it seems like he's been exercising."

"Eunwoo went from a boy to a man."

"Oh my lord... he's a god."

What do you think of Cha Eun Woo's new look?