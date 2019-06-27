Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Fans are losing their minds at ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's bulk up

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is moving past his flower boy image by putting on some muscle and fans are here for it.

The idol actor has been bulking up and the evidence of his efforts are seen in his toned arms. Cha Eun Woo was always good looking but he has reached a new level with his excellent proportions that he enhanced with his new work out routine. 

Fans have been commenting and saying things like: 

"He looks like Wonbin... so handsome."

"Ah, it seems like he's been exercising." 

"Eunwoo went from a boy to a man." 

"Oh my lord... he's a god." 

What do you think of Cha Eun Woo's new look? 

Yeah seems like, he starts to look more masculine .

But sorry he looks a bit creepy in that one picture with the white long-arm shirt. I mean the way he stares and the way he is standing there, no offence he is still so handsome

