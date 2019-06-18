Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Ji Chang Wook & Won Jin Ah confirmed as leads of next tvN sci-fi/comedy to air after 'Arthdal Chronicles' Part 3

According to reports on June 17, actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Won Jin Ah have been confirmed as the leads of a new tvN sci-fi/comedy drama series, coming some time in late September of this year!

Titled 'Make Me Melt', the upcoming series is expected to air in late September on tvN as a Sat-Sun drama series, after the following productions: 'Arthdal Chronicles' Parts 1 and 2, 'Hotel Del Luna', and 'Arthdal Chronicles' Part 3. 

This will mark Ji Chang Wook's first drama production back since his discharge from mandatory military service. 'Make Me Melt' tells the story of two individuals who participated in a 24-hour freezing project which goes wrong, ultimately freezing them in ice for 20 years. 

Are you looking forward to 'Make Me Melt' starring Ji Chang Wook x Won Jin Ah?

Mitch128 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

anything with ji chang wook in it is a must watch, amazing actor

mipcy913 pts 4 days ago 1
4 days ago

I swear if it's regular modern day Seoul I'm going to be piss. They have a chance to do something really cool with the storyline.

