Sulli defines the color pink with her whole being in the July issue of 'Marie Claire'!

Sulli is the definition of the color pink in her entire being, for the upcoming issue of 'Marie Claire' Korea!

With the experimental season of summer approaching, the lovely endorsement model for 'Estée Lauder' in Korea looks refreshingly pink in every single one of her preview cuts.

In her interview, Sulli addressed her return to singing, sharing, "New situations always occur and your feelings change along with them, but I'm trying not to be so shaken by such occurrences and instead just want find myself."

Meanwhile, Sulli will be making her solo debut at the end of June.