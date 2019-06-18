Yeo Jin Goo x Minah's 'My Absolute Boyfriend' hits lowest ever viewer ratings in SBS drama history

SBS's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend' recently recorded the lowest ever viewership rating of all SBS dramas in history, according to Nielsen Korea.

Back on June 12, 'My Absolute Boyfriend' aired episodes 17 and 18 back to back. Both episodes recorded an average viewership rating of 1.8%. While the next two episodes (19 and 20), aired the next day on June 13, managed to recover with an average viewership ratings of 3.2% and 2.9%, the drama's highest viewership rating recorded so far remains at just 3.4% (episodes 15 and 16).

Even before airing, SBS's 'My Absolute Boyfriend' garnered concerns as many questioned why the broadcasting station chose to remake such an "old" story. The drama is based off a popular Japanese manga of the same name, but in Japan, a drama remake occurred back in 2008.



Not only did 'My Absolute Boyfriend' record the lowest ever viewership rating of all SBS dramas in history with 1.8%, but the drama is also the first drama ever to fall under 2%. The previous SBS drama holding the record for the lowest ever ratings was 2015 production 'My Heart Twinkle Twinkle', at 2.0%.

Among all major broadcasting station dramas of all time (including dramas on KBS2, MBC, and SBS), 'My Absolute Boyfriend' comes just after KBS2's 'Manhole' at 1.4%, MBC's 'The Great Temptation' at 1.6%, and KBS2's 'Lovely Horribly' at 1.6%.

Meanwhile, 'My Absolute Boyfriend' stars Yeo Jin Goo, Girl's Day member Minah, Hong Jong Hyun, and more.