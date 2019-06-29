Jay Park reveals track list for EP album 'Nothing Matters'

Jay Park has revealed the track list for his upcoming EP album 'Nothing Matters'.



His track list includes "All Day" featuring Haon and YeomDda, "Nothing Matters", "Yummy" featuring Crush, "Alone", and "Encore". As previously reported, the AOMG rapper released his full album 'The Road Less Traveled' and title track "Feng Shui" earlier this month.



You can expect 'Nothing Matters' on July 2 KST.

