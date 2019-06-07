Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Jay Park drops 'Feng Shui' MV

Jay Park has dropped his music video for "Feng Shui".

The MV has a retro, VHS concept as it follows Jay Park grooving next to his car and on the tennis court. "Feng Shui" produced by Cha Cha Malone is a track on Jay Park's album 'The Road Less Traveled'.

Watch Jay Park's "Feng Shui" MV above!

carpe_diem_xxx47 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

i need a cha cha beat boyyy :)

