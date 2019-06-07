Upvote if you think more people should see this post! 1813 Music Video Posted by germainej 15 days ago Jay Park drops 'Feng Shui' MV AKP STAFF Youtube Jay Park has dropped his music video for "Feng Shui".The MV has a retro, VHS concept as it follows Jay Park grooving next to his car and on the tennis court. "Feng Shui" produced by Cha Cha Malone is a track on Jay Park's album 'The Road Less Traveled'.Watch Jay Park's "Feng Shui" MV above! Jay ParkFENG SHUICHA CHA MALONE 1 3,648 Share 58% Upvoted
