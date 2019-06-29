Upvote if you think more people should see this post! 11 Teaser Posted by germainej 39 minutes ago Block B's B-Bomb gives a preview of upcoming solo track 'Dawn' AKP STAFF Youtube Block B's B-Bomb has released a preview of his upcoming solo track "Dawn".The teaser clip above reveals a chill, R&B beat and the album art that depicts a sky at sunset. What do you think of the preview so far?B-Bomb's 'Dawn' drops on July 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates. Block BB-BombDAWN 0 317 Share 50% Upvoted
