Block B's B-Bomb gives a preview of upcoming solo track 'Dawn'

Block B's B-Bomb has released a preview of his upcoming solo track "Dawn".

The teaser clip above reveals a chill, R&B beat and the album art that depicts a sky at sunset. What do you think of the preview so far?

B-Bomb's 'Dawn' drops on July 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

