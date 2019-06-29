Nature's Haru & Chaebin give a new look in 'I'm So Pretty' teaser images

Nature's Haru and Chaebin gave a new look in teaser images for 'I'm So Pretty'.
After taking on a cheerful, summer concept, Haru and Chaebin have returned with a lush, evening backdrop. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.
Check out the latest teaser images below, and stay tuned for updates.
