Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Nature's Haru & Chaebin give a new look in 'I'm So Pretty' teaser images

Nature's Haru and Chaebin gave a new look in teaser images for 'I'm So Pretty'.

After taking on a cheerful, summer concept, Haru and Chaebin have returned with a lush, evening backdrop. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.

Check out the latest teaser images below, and stay tuned for updates. 


