INFINITE’s L, Lovelyz, Pentagon, Stray Kids, and more win at the Asia Model Awards 2019

The 2019 Asia Model Awards took place today in Seoul and many of our favorite stars took to the stage to accept awards. INFINITE’s L and Seungyeon won the Popular Star Award for actors while Lovelyz and Pentagon won the Popular Star Award for singers. (G)I-DLE and Stray Kids won the New Star Awards for singers.

INFINITE’s L thanked the Inspirits who cheered loudly for him and said that he will continue to do his best.

In their speech Lovelyz thanked the fans saying, “When we started together as 8 people, we never thought that we would win such a big award, but if we didn’t have the Lovelinus we would not have been able to come here.”

Pentagon said, “The side of us that we have shown until now was good, but our next album will be even better. We will comeback with an even more groundbreaking stage.”

(G)I-DLE, who celebrated their 400th day a few days ago, thanked fans for giving them so much love over the past 400 days and Stray Kids told fans that they have been working hard and asked them to anticipate their comeback.

Congratulations to all the winners!