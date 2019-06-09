Solbi drops new teaser images for 'Hyperism Violet' comeback

Solbi has released new teaser images for her third comeback under the theme of "Hyperism".
The singer looks mysterious as she stands in a flower field with her short, dark hair covering her eyes.
She has so far released singles "Hyperism Blue" and "Hyperism Red" which was also the title of her most recent EP from 2017.
'Hyperism Violet' is set to drop on June 12th.
