EXO blown away by explosive performances on the latest episode of ‘Stage K’

EXO were the dream stars on the latest episode of JTBC’s global K-pop challenge show ‘Stage K’ which aired on the 9th. Challengers from four countries, Thailand, USA, Japan, and Belarus, performed choreography to various EXO songs for Suho, Baekhyun, Kai, Chen, and Sehun.



The team from Thailand thrilled audiences with their performance of "Monster" while the team from USA performed "Tempo" which is considered to have some of the most difficulty choreography among EXO songs. The team of six teenage girls from Japan were praised by Kai for their powerful performance of "Ko Ko Bop" and the team from Belarus impressed with their precision coordination on "Call Me Baby."

It seems like EXO were impressed by all the performances. Check them out and let us know what you think!