Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Hwang Jung Eum in talks to partner with BTOB's Sungjae for webtoon-based drama 'Two-Way Food Stall'

According to reports on June 7, actress Hwang Jung Eum is considering returning to the small screen through upcoming JTBC drama, 'Two-Way Food Stall'!

The actress's label C-Jes Entertainment revealed on this day, "Hwang Jung Eum is currently looking over the script for 'Two Way Food Stall'." 

Previously, BTOB's Sungjae was cast as the male lead for the upcoming JTBC series, based off a popular webtoon of the same name. Originally by webtoon artist Bae Hye Soo, 'Two-Way Food Stall' tells the story of a food stall which goes back and forth between the human world, the underworld, and various parallel worlds in between, serving meals to guests from all dimensions. 

If Hwang Jung Eum takes on 'Two-Way Food Stall', it will mark her return to dramas after approximately a year away. Stay tuned for updates!

Karatrashp523 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

It seems some poeple like to downvote other comments here saying the truth. HJE likes to overact. I have watched 3 of her dramas. After each one, I got increasingly irritated. Once I finished the 3rd, decided not to watch any of her shows again unless I hear she gets rid of this habit.

3

drag0npuff218 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

I like HJE as an actress but I was really hoping YSJ first lead role was with someone more compatible with him. I don't mind age difference between the leads but this pairing is odd...

