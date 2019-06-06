Hwang Jung Eum in talks to partner with BTOB's Sungjae for webtoon-based drama 'Two-Way Food Stall'

According to reports on June 7, actress Hwang Jung Eum is considering returning to the small screen through upcoming JTBC drama, 'Two-Way Food Stall'!

The actress's label C-Jes Entertainment revealed on this day, "Hwang Jung Eum is currently looking over the script for 'Two Way Food Stall'."

Previously, BTOB's Sungjae was cast as the male lead for the upcoming JTBC series, based off a popular webtoon of the same name. Originally by webtoon artist Bae Hye Soo, 'Two-Way Food Stall' tells the story of a food stall which goes back and forth between the human world, the underworld, and various parallel worlds in between, serving meals to guests from all dimensions.

If Hwang Jung Eum takes on 'Two-Way Food Stall', it will mark her return to dramas after approximately a year away. Stay tuned for updates!

