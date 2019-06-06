Jeon So Mi drops vivid title track poster for her debut single 'Birthday'!

It looks like Jeon So Mi will be celebrating her long-awaited solo debut with a colorful, rad "Birthday" party!

According to the newly released title track poster for her upcoming debut single "Birthday", Jeon So Mi even participated in composing the song alongside Teddy, 24, and Bekuh Boom. The lyrics were written by Teddy, Brother Su, Bekuh Boom, and Danny Chung, and finally, the single was arranged by 24 and R.Tee.

Less than a week left until Jeon So Mi's "Birthday", this June 13 at 6 PM KST!