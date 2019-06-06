Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jeon So Mi drops vivid title track poster for her debut single 'Birthday'!

It looks like Jeon So Mi will be celebrating her long-awaited solo debut with a colorful, rad "Birthday" party!

According to the newly released title track poster for her upcoming debut single "Birthday", Jeon So Mi even participated in composing the song alongside Teddy, 24, and Bekuh Boom. The lyrics were written by Teddy, Brother Su, Bekuh Boom, and Danny Chung, and finally, the single was arranged by 24 and R.Tee

Less than a week left until Jeon So Mi's "Birthday", this June 13 at 6 PM KST!

trogdorthe8th3,553 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

This is funky with flare, I'm very excited for her. I'd sort of worried they might go with something darker, which I wasn't sure would fit her natural bubbly energy and personality. Can't wait to hear the sound aesthetic for her, the anticipation is so high for Somi's solo debut it's unreal.

6

luciterabbit14 pts 15 days ago 3
15 days ago

"Participated" but not in the credits lol

