Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

GOT7 sparkle in jacket images for their 4th Japanese mini album 'Love Loop'

The GOT7 boys are glittering in all colors of the galaxy for their upcoming 4th Japanese mini album, 'Love Loop'!

GOT7's 4th Japanese mini album 'Love Loop' contains a total of 8 tracks, including their title track "Love Loop" as well as 3 bonus tracks, which are only included in the album's limited edition version A. 

In addition to a limited edition version A, 'Love Loop' will be released in 6 other limited editions featuring each of the individual GOT7 members, as well as a normal version. 

Check out jacket photos for all 8 versions of GOT7's 'Love Loop', set to hit store shelves on July 31! In light of the release of their 4th Japanese mini album, GOT7 also plan to embark on a Japan tour titled 'Our Loop' beginning July 30 and continuing through August 18. 

TIndran1,165 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

JB will be attending YSL Menswear Fashion Show SS20 in Malibu, California on June 6th. Yves Saint Laurent will be streaming live on twitter and on YSL.com at 8PM LA TIME. Share your moment with JB!

KSmile11369 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

It's so pretty, and the boys look gorgeous!!!

I miss Jackson from Japan promos, but I know that he is really busy :(

I always liked the Japanese albums so far, I hope this one will be amazing too! And a tour too!! Wish I could see them 😿

Good luck Got7! 😻😻

