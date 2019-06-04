Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Heize unveils the dates & cities for her 1st U.S/Canada tour!

Heize has unveiled the dates and cities for her upcoming 1st U.S/Canada tour!

Starting June 26 in Los Angeles, California, Heize will be greeting her fans in a total of 8 cities includng Seattle, Berkeley, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, and finally, Brooklyn, New York!

Tickets for all stops of the tour go on sale this June 5 at 6 PM EST, and come in three different tiers including general admission, hi-touch, and meet & greet. For more information, visit here

Will you be attending?

jokbal_is_yum1,185 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Oh HELL yes.
If I can snag a ticket this afternoon, I very much WILL attend.
^___^

xHanaa187 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

too many artists I like have gone on tour this year.. T_T

Share

