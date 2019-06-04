Heize unveils the dates & cities for her 1st U.S/Canada tour!

Heize has unveiled the dates and cities for her upcoming 1st U.S/Canada tour!

Starting June 26 in Los Angeles, California, Heize will be greeting her fans in a total of 8 cities includng Seattle, Berkeley, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, and finally, Brooklyn, New York!

Tickets for all stops of the tour go on sale this June 5 at 6 PM EST, and come in three different tiers including general admission, hi-touch, and meet & greet. For more information, visit here.

Will you be attending?



