'SM Station' to wrap up live concert series with finale concert featuring Red Velvet, EXO's Chen, & more

'SM Station's domestic live concert series, known as 'The Station', will be wrapping up this June with a 2-day finale concert at Olympic Hall in Seoul.

The finale concert takes place from this June 29-30, hosted by model Jang Yoon Joo. On June 29, the concert will be headlined by Red Velvet with guests pH-1, HAON, and Bumkey, while on June 30, the concert will be headlined by EXO's Chen with guests Norazo and 10cm.



Meanwhile, 'SM Station's currently ongoing season 3 consists of unique, bi-weekly single releases every other Thursdays. This week, the boys of NCT Dream will be collaborating with British musician HRVY for a new single, "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)".

