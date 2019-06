SS501's Heo Young Saeng has unveiled a highlight medley of the songs from his upcoming 4th solo mini album, 'Moment'!

The mini album contains a total of 4 tracks including "What Do You Know", title track "Moment", "I Wanted To Be Loved", and "Because It's You", all highlighting Heo Young Saeng's delicate, soft, seasoned vocals.

Look forward to the full release of 'Moment', this June 7 at 12 PM KST!