Haru is ready to snap the 'Infinity gauntlet'

Haru gave fans a welcome update on her life when Epik High's Tablo uploaded a photo of his daughter, Haru, on his personal Instagram on June 17.

The photo shows a serious-faced Haru posing with Thanos' infinity gauntlet. The caption states: "I really hope that is a finger heart."

Netizens were pleased with the update and noted that Haru is continuing to grow at a rapid rate. Haru received a lot of positive attention when she appeared on 'The Return of Superman' with her dad when she was younger.

Tablo, who recently finished his world tour with Epik High, is probably spending catch up time with his family.