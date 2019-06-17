Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

38

31

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Haru is ready to snap the 'Infinity gauntlet'

AKP STAFF

Haru gave fans a welcome update on her life when Epik High's Tablo uploaded a photo of his daughter, Haru, on his personal Instagram on June 17. 

The photo shows a serious-faced Haru posing with Thanos' infinity gauntlet. The caption states: "I really hope that is a finger heart." 

Netizens were pleased with the update and noted that Haru is continuing to grow at a rapid rate. Haru received a lot of positive attention when she appeared on 'The Return of Superman' with her dad when she was younger. 

Tablo, who recently finished his world tour with Epik High, is probably spending catch up time with his family. 

  1. misc.
2 5,225 Share 55% Upvoted

3

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva659 pts 5 days ago 1
5 days ago

All the downvoted 😔 I get it’s not news and it’s kind of irrelevant but I’m happy to see something more positive for once. A lot of negativity even towards a fluff piece about a sweet girl

Share

1 more reply

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,084
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,439

allkpop in your Inbox