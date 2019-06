Ailee is finally making her long-awaited comeback!

Ailee released a comeback schedule on June 18 KST for her upcoming album, 'butterFLY.' It seems like after a long period of various teasers, the singer will drop the album on July 2.

The concept for the comeback seems to be a motif of a butterfly, which often represents new beginnings and freedom. Are you excited for Ailee's new music?