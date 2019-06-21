Han Seo Hee Landed Back In Seoul To Possibly Be Investigated On YG’s Case



She’s returned after spending time in Japan.





Han Seo Hee updated her Instagram story to reveal that she’s landed back in Korea after spending time in Japan. While she was away, her accusations against YGEntertainment, Yang Hyun Suk, and B.I continued to run rampant with new discoveries.Now that she’s returned to Korea, the media speculates that she’ll be called into questioning for the case against YG Entertainment. The Superior Prosecution Office has just begun distributing the case to prosecution offices to start their investigations. The Gyeonggi Nambu Police have also created a special unit to investigate into YG’s alleged crimes.

As law enforcements vowed to make sure that the case was thoroughly investigated, netizens are criticizing Han Seo Hee. They claim it’s hard to believe her words as she also has a history of drug use.





Han Seo Hee’s representatives and the prosecution offices have yet to reveal if she will be called in for questioning.

