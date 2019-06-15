Rookie boy group 1team hinting at a comeback?

Liveworks Company's rookie boy group 1team may be gearing up for a comeback!

The boy group was spotted releasing a mysterious image via their official SNS accounts recently, showing a white and orange packaged product with "1team" and "Just" written on the front. The group also indicated, "coming soon" in their SNS post.

Meanwhile, the 5-member rookie boy group 1team made their debut back on March 27 of this year with their 1st mini album 'Hello!', containing their title track "Vibe" plus more. Stay tuned for updates on 1team's possible comeback!