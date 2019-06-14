Former PRISTIN member Nayoung looking for a new agency, receiving numerous love-calls

Nayoung is looking for a new agency to call home.

The former PRISTIN member ended her contract with Pledis Entertainment following the disbandment of her group in May. She is apparently receiving love-calls from a variety of labels and is slowly looking for a new agency to help promote her future activities.

Nayoung rose to fame after participating in the first season of 'Produce 101' for her vocal skills and charming demeanor. She eventually debuted in IOI. We wish her the best in her search.