News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Former PRISTIN member Nayoung looking for a new agency, receiving numerous love-calls

AKP STAFF

Nayoung is looking for a new agency to call home.

The former PRISTIN member ended her contract with Pledis Entertainment following the disbandment of her group in May. She is apparently receiving love-calls from a variety of labels and is slowly looking for a new agency to help promote her future activities. 

Nayoung rose to fame after participating in the first season of 'Produce 101' for her vocal skills and charming demeanor. She eventually debuted in IOI. We wish her the best in her search. 

  1. PRISTIN
25 53,835 Share 74% Upvoted

28

trogdorthe8th3,553 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

She's a lovely girl, and I always thought she had such an interesting and husky sounding voice. She still young enough that she could definitely do some modeling as well. I wish her the best, and hopefully she can have a second chance for all the work she put in!

19

pablo27236 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Whoever signs her up will be so lucky.

