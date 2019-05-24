PRISTIN are officially disbanding just 2 years after their debut.



According to reports on May 24, Pledis Entertainment and the members have decided to disband PRISTIN only 2 years after their debut. The label has now confirmed the news and revealed Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, and Kyla have terminated their contracts, while Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon will continue under Pledis Entertainment.



There were previously rumors of PRISTIN's disbandment since Kyla's hiatus in October of 2017, and fans have been wondering about the girl group as it's been 2 years since any promotions.



PRISTIN debuted with their album 'Hi! Pristin' in March of 2017 and their last release was 'Schxxl Out' in August of the same year. Their subunit PRISTIN V also released 'Like a V' in May of 2018.



Pledis Entertainment's full statement is below:





"Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment.



Firstly, we'd like to sincerely thank fans who love PRISTIN.



We're giving this official statement on the disbandment of PRISTIN and the contract termination for some of the members.



The company and the members had in-depth discussions for a while and deliberated before coming to a mutual agreement. It's been decided with the exception of Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon, the other seven members (Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xieyon, and Kyla) have terminated their exclusive contracts as of May 24, 2019.



We'd like to apologize to fans, who've always been supportive, for the unfortunate news.



This decision had to be made carefully, and a lot of time was put into this matter. After our discussions, we decided to respect the PRISTIN members' wishes and disband the group and terminate the contracts.



Members Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon expressed they wished to stay with the label. We'll actively support Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon and their stable individual careers. We'll wholeheartedly suppor them, so they can be more active and have various activities.



As for the PRISTIN members who'll be leaving our agency, we'd like to express our deep gratitude to them and sincerely support them on their new paths though their contracts with us have ended.



This was an important and sensitive matter that required careful thought, and we sincerely apologize to fans for the late delivery of this news and worrying them. Finally, we ask fans show unchanging members for the 7 PRISTIN members and Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon as they start new beginnings.



Thank you."