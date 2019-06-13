Former Jewelry member Jo Min Ah reveals that she has Raynaud's Syndrome

On June 13, former Jewelry member Jo Min Ah uploaded an Instagram post revealing that she has Raynaud's syndrome.

According to MedlinePlus, Raynaud's disease is a "rare disorder of the blood vessels, usually in the fingers and toes. It causes the blood vessels to narrow when you are cold or feeling stressed. When this happens, blood can't get to the surface of the skin and the affected areas turn white and blue."

She stated "I thought I had an autoimmune disease but it turns out I have Raynaud's syndrome. I was suspicious of the positive results and received an additional examination."

She also said that her immune system was completely destroyed, and she has to take careful care of her body and needs to receive treatment or surgery, and mentioned the pain of crying by herself at the hospital when she learned this news.

She continued to state that because she has no guardians, she has "no hand to hold and no one to cry with me through this process so I cried alone. I thought it would be ok, but it's too much for me to just laugh it off but I'm still trying to smile and start my day well by jogging."

Many netizens are showing their support for the singer's recovery to good health.