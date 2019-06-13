Variety Youtube show 'Get2gether Roger' premieres + features Teen Top's C.A.P and more

Restaurant owner and business director Roger Kim will be hosting a variety Youtube show called 'Get2gether Roger' featuring many celebrity guests!

This variety show will center around Roger and the celebrities traveling together in Tokyo and showing their chemistry and daily travel lives through Youtube. The shows will be featuring g.o.d's Son Ho Young, actor Choi Sung Joon, Block B's Taeil, and Teen Top's C.A.P.

The first episode has premiered on Youtube and shows the stars displaying their closeness and humorous banter. There were also supportive messages from numerous celebrities like Jessi, Henry, DinDin and more.

Check out the first episode above!