News
Posted by porst 4 hours ago

Fitness model Ryu Se Bi accused of assaulting two men while intoxicated

Gangnam Police Station is investigating 30-year-old fitness model Ryu Se Bi for assaulting two men while intoxicated.

According to the police, she approached a man standing outside of a club and demanded a cigarette. Then she suddenly bit him in the neck and kicked him in the shin. She then slapped a man who was trying to stop the attack. Police plan to further investigate the details of the incident. 

Ryu Se Bi is currently working as a fitness model and actress. She competed as model at Musclemania Korea in 2017 and Musclemania Las Vegas in 2018.

Brown_Cream237 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Fitness and cigarettes lol, that's an oxymoron

Down2Earth507 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

If you can't handle your alcohol, then don't drink it.

