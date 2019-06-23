Fitness model Ryu Se Bi accused of assaulting two men while intoxicated



Gangnam Police Station is investigating 30-year-old fitness model Ryu Se Bi for assaulting two men while intoxicated.

According to the police, she approached a man standing outside of a club and demanded a cigarette. Then she suddenly bit him in the neck and kicked him in the shin. She then slapped a man who was trying to stop the attack. Police plan to further investigate the details of the incident.

Ryu Se Bi is currently working as a fitness model and actress. She competed as model at Musclemania Korea in 2017 and Musclemania Las Vegas in 2018.