Big Hit Entertainment's seasonal audition continues this summer in LA

After holding a round of auditions back in April, Big Hit Entertainment is now in the process of executing the same cycle, this time for the summer season! For every season -- spring (April), summer (June), fall (September), winter (December) -- the agency holds single-day auditions in three different locations internationally: Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Every seasonal audition kicks off in Tokyo and ends in Seoul, with each city receiving an equally large number of on-site participants dreaming to become the next BTS or TXT.

As scheduled, the first summer audition in Tokyo took place on June 15, and the most imminent audition coming up has been set to take place this Saturday on June 29 at The Source in Buena Park, LA metropolitan area.

Check out the details on Big Hit Entertainment's official website! To be considered, you must be a male, born in 1999 or after, with an interest in any of the following categories: vocal/rap, dance, acting, and modeling.



