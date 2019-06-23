Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Big Hit Entertainment's seasonal audition continues this summer in LA

Big Hit Entertainment is moving forward with their seasonal auditions.

After holding a round of auditions back in April, Big Hit Entertainment is now in the process of executing the same cycle, this time for the summer season! For every season -- spring (April), summer (June), fall (September), winter (December) -- the agency holds single-day auditions in three different locations internationally: Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Every seasonal audition kicks off in Tokyo and ends in Seoul, with each city receiving an equally large number of on-site participants dreaming to become the next BTS or TXT.

As scheduled, the first summer audition in Tokyo took place on June 15, and the most imminent audition coming up has been set to take place this Saturday on June 29 at The Source in Buena Park, LA metropolitan area.

Check out the details on Big Hit Entertainment's official website! To be considered, you must be a male, born in 1999 or after, with an interest in any of the following categories: vocal/rap, dance, acting, and modeling.

Are you curious to imagine which of these potential talents will become actual idols?

nv409280 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

One of very few companies that ONLY accepts male trainees and denies all female trainees

Share

-2

CanITouchYourlt351 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Hey I fit the description XD too bad I don’t live in LA >_< I’m also not Asian (not that that was part of the description, although people do often say I look Asian because I strangely have semi monolids...I’ll get back to you on how that happened XD)

Share

