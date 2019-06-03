Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

yckim124 AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Fans furious at photographers that made racist remarks toward TXT

TXT fans are demanding a proper apology from iHeartRadio's 'Wango Tango.' 

On June 2, TXT successfully performed at the '2019 Wango Tango' in Los Angeles as the first K-pop boy group in the lineup. The meaningful event turned upsetting to fans after they found TXT being victims of racism. 

During the Pink Carpet event, photographers can be heard making racist remarks toward TXT such as, "Pose like you're Asian," "Get close like you're Asian." Some also mispronounced TXT's name, calling them "text" instead. 

In response to fans' demand for an apology, 'Wango Tango' apologized and tweeted, "We're so sorry for this! The person who said this probably it's not a good person. We don't know who it is, but we are not racist and we accepted all people."

Fans are even more angered by the "insincere" apology and demanding for proper feedback. 


looveLess 19 days ago
19 days ago

"pose like your asian"?? Then talk like you're a human being dude, what's wrong with you? ._.

35

Ohboy69 19 days ago
19 days ago

I'd ask if you're ok, America, but it's obvious that you are not.

