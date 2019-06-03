Fans furious at photographers that made racist remarks toward TXT

TXT fans are demanding a proper apology from iHeartRadio's 'Wango Tango.'
On June 2, TXT successfully performed at the '2019 Wango Tango' in Los Angeles as the first K-pop boy group in the lineup. The meaningful event turned upsetting to fans after they found TXT being victims of racism.
During the Pink Carpet event, photographers can be heard making racist remarks toward TXT such as, "Pose like you're Asian," "Get close like you're Asian." Some also mispronounced TXT's name, calling them "text" instead.
In response to fans' demand for an apology, 'Wango Tango' apologized and tweeted, "We're so sorry for this! The person who said this probably it's not a good person. We don't know who it is, but we are not racist and we accepted all people."
Fans are even more angered by the "insincere" apology and demanding for proper feedback.
