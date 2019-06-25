Eun Ji Won opens up about his nerves a day ahead of his 'I'm On Fire' solo comeback

D-1 until Eun Ji Won's solo comeback with his 6th full album, 'G1'!

With just one day remaining until the release of his 6th full album, Eun Ji Won relayed through his label, "Every time I return to my original career as a singer, I suffer from extreme nervousness and anxiety that I cannot describe. But once I lose such emotions, my career as a singer will probably end."

Check out the dramatic D-1 poster for Eun Ji Won's comeback title track "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D, below! His loaded, 9-track album 'G1' drops on June 27 at 6 PM KST.