Woollim Ent. reveals 41 malicious commenters have been sent to prosecution for defaming their label artists

On June 26, Woollim Entertainment released an official media statement, updating fans as well as the public in their ongoing legal battle against malicious commenters.

Read the label's statement below:

"Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment.



First, we deliver our thanks to fans for their abundant love and attention toward our label artists.



Back on December 26, 2018, we warned of our intentions to take strict legal actions against false rumors, malicious slander, sexual harassment, and defamation of character against our artists; and thank to the active cooperation of fans as well as through constant monitoring, we have collected evidence of online and SNS contents defaming our artists in order to carry out legal action.



As of now, we have filed lawsuits against a total of 41 online posts for defaming our artists' character through malicious content, and due to the quick response of the investigative team, we have pinpointed the assailants of such posts and have forwarded their cases to prosecution.



We expect that all of the confirmed assailants will receive their due punishments through their court trials, and in addition to demanding criminal sentences against the assailants, we also plan to seek civil sentences.



We promise to continue our constant monitoring and collection of evidence to ensure that further damages to our artists do not ensue, and we also promise to continue our strict policy of legal action without settlements.



We once again thank our fans for their love and encouragements toward our artists, and ask for fans' abundant cooperation in the protection of our artists' characters. Thank you."





Meanwhile, Woollim is home to artists such as INFINITE, Lovelyz, and Golden Child.