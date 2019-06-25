EXO's D.O. to release gentle R&B solo track 'That's Okay' for next week's 'SM Station 3'

EXO's D.O. will be releasing a new solo track for the first time since 2014, ahead of his mandatory military enlistment!

Titled "That's Okay", D.O.'s special solo single is set for release on July 1 at 6 PM KST through 'SM Station 3'. The single is a gentle pop R&B genre combining the warm sounds of the acoustic guitar with a minimal drum rhythm, with lyrics by D.O. himself.

Meanwhile, D.O. is also expected to enlist this July 1 as an active duty soldier privately. Can't wait to listen to D.O.'s "That's Okay"!

