News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

EXO's D.O. to release gentle R&B solo track 'That's Okay' for next week's 'SM Station 3'

EXO's D.O. will be releasing a new solo track for the first time since 2014, ahead of his mandatory military enlistment!

Titled "That's Okay", D.O.'s special solo single is set for release on July 1 at 6 PM KST through 'SM Station 3'. The single is a gentle pop R&B genre combining the warm sounds of the acoustic guitar with a minimal drum rhythm, with lyrics by D.O. himself. 

Meanwhile, D.O. is also expected to enlist this July 1 as an active duty soldier privately. Can't wait to listen to D.O.'s "That's Okay"!

엑소 디오의 솔로곡 ‘괜찮아도 괜찮아 (That’s okay)’가 7월 1일 SM ‘STATION’ 시즌 3를 통해 공개됩니다! 디오가 직접 작사에 참여하며 준비한 선물 같은 곡! 많이 기대해주세요~ 🎵 - Mark your calendar! D.O. of EXO will be releasing a solo track on July 1 through SM ‘STATION’ Season 3! Stay tuned for this heartwarming song which D.O. participated in writing the lyrics! 🎵 - 🎧 디오 (D.O.) ‘괜찮아도 괜찮아 (That’s okay)’ : 2019.07.01. 6PM (KST) - 🎼 ‘괜찮아도 괜찮아 (That’s okay)’: 따뜻한 어쿠스틱 기타와 미니멀한 드럼 사운드가 어우러진 팝 R&B 곡으로, 디오가 직접 작사에도 참여해 스스로의 행복을 위해 마음을 힘들게 하는 감정들은 자연스럽게 흘려 보내도 괜찮다는 메시지를 담아 눈길을 끈다. - #디오 #DO(D.O.) #괜찮아도_괜찮아 #Thatsokay #STATION

  1. D.O.
I'm a sucker for R&B, can't wait!

I knew it. I'm gonna cry again. 😭

