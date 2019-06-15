Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

SPOILER
DAY6 transform early 2000s K-pop into rock on 'Immortal Song'

DAY6 took the stage with their cover of early 2000s K-pop on 'Immortal Song'.

On the June 15th special dedicated to Lee Sang Min of old-school K-pop group Roo'ra, DAY6 were the third performers up on stage with their cover of Diva's 2001 track "Up & Down". The idol band took the funky, hip hop inspired track and created a perfect rock transformation. Lee Sang Min expressed, "I really like this song, but your performance was twice as good. You made it perfectly into your own style." 

Though DAY6 took the round from SBSB, it was Yook Joon Wan Band that took the final win.

Watch DAY6's cover and the original by Diva below!

  1. DAY6
  2. IMMORTAL SONG
ledapple_310 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Their live covers are just UNBELIEVABLE

mallylmilaw510 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Wow they beautifully transformed the song and made it sound like one of theirs, I wouldn't expect any less from our boys!

