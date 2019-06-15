Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

'The Manager', 'Battle Trip' & more canceled due to 'FIFA World Cup'

AKP STAFF

'The Manager', 'Battle Trip', and more have been canceled due to the 'FIFA World Cup'.

Due to South Korea's match against the Ukraine for the '2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup' finals, late-night programs have been delayed or canceled on MBCKBS, and SBS this week.

Instead of the regular airing of MBC's 'The Manager', a special 'FIFA' preview show is set to air. KBS's 'Battle Trip' has been canceled, and 'Art of Conversation' has been pushed back to 9:15 PM KST. SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' is not airing, but SBS will post 'Hwaseong Serial Murders Revisited' on YouTube. 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' is also airing on the network at 11:10PM KST.

Stay tuned for updates on program changes. 

  1. misc.
  2. THE MANAGER
  3. BATTLE-TRIP
  4. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
8 6,693 Share 33% Upvoted

5

hiroonakamura573 pts 7 days ago 2
7 days ago

this isnt the fifa world cup, lol. the fifa world cup = the real world cup.
This is the U20 world cup. It's important to say U20 in the headline

Share

2 more replies

0

SnoopyMochi120 pts 7 days ago 1
7 days ago

Wasn’t the FIFA World Cup last year? Lol. And it’s held every four years too.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,148
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,443

allkpop in your Inbox