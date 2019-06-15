'The Manager', 'Battle Trip' & more canceled due to 'FIFA World Cup'

'The Manager', 'Battle Trip', and more have been canceled due to the 'FIFA World Cup'.



Due to South Korea's match against the Ukraine for the '2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup' finals, late-night programs have been delayed or canceled on MBC, KBS, and SBS this week.



Instead of the regular airing of MBC's 'The Manager', a special 'FIFA' preview show is set to air. KBS's 'Battle Trip' has been canceled, and 'Art of Conversation' has been pushed back to 9:15 PM KST. SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' is not airing, but SBS will post 'Hwaseong Serial Murders Revisited' on YouTube. 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' is also airing on the network at 11:10PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates on program changes.

