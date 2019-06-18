Cosmic Girls take home the #1 trophy on SBS MTV's 'The Show' for the second week in a row!

Cosmic Girls's special summer album title track "Boogie Up" recently took home the #1 trophy on the June 18 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show', for the second week in a row!

In addition to winning the 1st place trophy on 'The Show' this week and last week, Cosmic Girls also claimed the #1 trophy on last week's 'M! Countdown', making today's win their third overall with their "Boogie Up" promotions.

Cosmic Girls shared through their label, "Winning 1st place two weeks in a row, as well as achieving a total of three wins overall during promotions, is a gift that we never even dreamed of, so we are overwhelmed with happiness. We want to sincerely thank Ujung for this dreamlike moment, and we love you. And even though we are not together, we are always together in our hearts, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, and Xuanyi; we love you. We want to also thank everyone who works hard for Cosmic Girls behind the scenes. We will take this happiness now and put it toward our efforts so that we can become a group everyone can be even more proud of."



Congratulations, Cosmic Girls!