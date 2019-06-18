Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss 4 days ago

Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, & Shin Seung Ho shine bright at 18 in new set of drama posters



JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama '18 Moments' has revealed a sparkling new set of main posters, ahead of its premiere. 

In the posters, the drama's leads Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, and Shin Seung Ho paint the picture of youth's most unforgettable moments, smiling brightly at the camera or looking out over the hill without a care in mind. 

'18 Moments' tells the story of 18-year old youths as they face the real, sometimes bitter struggles of being at an age just before entering adulthood. The drama is set to premiere this July 22 at 9:30 PM KST. 

Will you be watching?

Pinksone81167 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

YES!! I love all 3 of them too!! omg. Shin Seung Ho?! heck yea! still ship him more w Shin Ye Eun tho, lol. A-TEEN1😍 Ha Na & Si Woo !!

So gotta watch this!! Excited to see Seong Wu's acting too. N the chemi.

But, a love triangle?😢😩.. but will still watch. haha
Peace0825326 pts 3 days ago
3 days ago

Yes, I love her. I will watch it for sure.

