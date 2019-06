On the June 2 airing of MBC FM's 'Idol Radio,' rapper Cheetah picked Bae Jin Young as the most memorable 'Produce 101' trainee.

She explained, "Bae Jin Young couldn't put his head up in the beginning and he was so down. We are under the same agency. I was angry after seeing him like that so I was harsher on him."

Cheetah continued, "He ultimately debuted and he's doing great nowadays." She also brought laughter by saying, "Thank you for calling me noona."