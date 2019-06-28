Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

D1CE's Kim Hyun Soo takes breaths away with another Bruno Mars cover in his debut teaser film

D1CE have released a debut teaser film for their final member, Kim Hyun Soo!

Similar to his fellow group member Park Woo Dam's teaser film from earlier this week, Kim Hyun Soo also impressed with a cover of Bruno Mars - this time, the soulful "It Will Rain". Kim Hyun Soo showed off his vocal range freely while also putting his own twist to the pop song, highlighting the vocal colors of D1CE. 

Meanwhile, the upcoming rookie boy group is expected to make their official debut some time this July.

