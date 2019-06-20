Namoo Actors warns legal action against malicious commenters

On June 19, acting management Namoo Actors revealed an official statement of warning against malicious netizens spreading rumors and false content via online platforms.

The label warned, "We are sending out a strict warning to netizens spreading malicious posts and false rumors online. We are continuously monitoring various online portals and communities, and in the case that we discover such criminal acts, we will capture evidence and take legal acton through our law representatives."

Namoo Actors continued, "The act of defaming our actors' characters with ill intentions without agreement from our artists, acts attacking the image of our artists, and fabricating baseless, false rumors and spreading them are all clear criminal acts."

Meanwhile, Namoo Actors is home to actors and actresses such as Lee Jun Ki, Shin Se Kyung, Park Min Young, Chun Woo Hee, Moon Geun Young, Ji Sung, etc.