Yunho calls lightning in 2nd 'Follow' MV teaser

Yunho has dropped his music video teaser for "Follow".
His second MV teaser continues the futuristic 'Tron' concept as his previous teaser video as lightning and motorcycles follow Yunho in a modern club. "Follow" is a track from the TVXQ member's first mini album 'True Colors', which drops on June 12.
Check out Yunho's "Follow" MV teaser above!
