Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Yunho calls lightning in 2nd 'Follow' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Yunho has dropped his music video teaser for "Follow".

His second MV teaser continues the futuristic 'Tron' concept as his previous teaser video as lightning and motorcycles follow Yunho in a modern club. "Follow" is a track from the TVXQ member's first mini album 'True Colors', which drops on June 12.

Check out Yunho's "Follow" MV teaser above!

  1. Yunho
  2. FOLLOW
0 2,927 Share 87% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,436

allkpop in your Inbox