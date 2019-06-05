Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

68

16

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Bora, Soyu, and Dasom share posts in celebration of SISTAR's anniversary

AKP STAFF

The former SISTAR members celebrated their 9th anniversary. 

On June 4, BoraSoyu, and Dasom shared posts via Instagram in celebration of the special day. 

Soyu posted a selfie and said, "We started from zero ; Now we are looking at our 9th year anniversary. Thank you & thank you. I love you. I'll repay you with a better stage :)"

Dasom also shared, "Can't believe it's already the 9th year."

On June 5, Bora posted a photo of the cake she received from her agency and said, "A surprise present from Hook family yesterday. Thank you."


Meanwhile, Hyorin, who was recently swept up in a bully controversy, did not share any celebration posts. 

  1. SISTAR
19 25,719 Share 81% Upvoted

14

Secretninja3121,326 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

This is one of the few groups I genuinely believe are close to each other. Even though they’ve disbanded you still continuously see them supporting each other, post about Sistar, and see them hanging out on their own time. You see so many groups that disband and members aren’t seen together again unless it was like a reunion through a show. So it’s nice to see a group of girls still close as ever even though they’re not under the same company or contractually bound together.

Share

10

kas7ia1,128 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

I miss their summer songs

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,762
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,467

allkpop in your Inbox