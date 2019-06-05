Bora, Soyu, and Dasom share posts in celebration of SISTAR's anniversary

The former SISTAR members celebrated their 9th anniversary.

On June 4, Bora, Soyu, and Dasom shared posts via Instagram in celebration of the special day.

Soyu posted a selfie and said, "We started from zero ; Now we are looking at our 9th year anniversary. Thank you & thank you. I love you. I'll repay you with a better stage :)"

Dasom also shared, "Can't believe it's already the 9th year."

On June 5, Bora posted a photo of the cake she received from her agency and said, "A surprise present from Hook family yesterday. Thank you."





Meanwhile, Hyorin, who was recently swept up in a bully controversy, did not share any celebration posts.

