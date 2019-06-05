WINNER reveal Song Min Ho was actually the leader of the group

Song Min Ho used to be the leader of WINNER.

On June 4, Song Min Ho, Lee Seung Hoon, and Kim Jin Woo guested on SBS Power FM's 'Park So Hyun's Love Game.' Leader Kang Seung Yoon was unable to join due to health issues.



When asked who's temporarily filling the leader position, the members revealed Song Min Ho was actually the leader in the past. WINNER said, "Many people don't know but Mino was initially the leader. We call him the former leader."

Song Min Ho volunteered to be the leader of the day and brought laughter, stating, "I'm different (from Kang Seung Yoon). Many things will change. If Kang Seung Yoon was a leader of freedom, I will be a leader of coercion.