Upvote if you think more people should see this post! 65 News Posted by sl278 2 hours ago Block B member B-Bomb to release single album 'Dawn' AKP STAFF Block B's B-Bomb is preparing to release a single album titled 'Dawn.' The teaser image doesn't reveal much except dawn like colors. The single album is set to release on July 2 at 6 PM KST. This is B-Bomb's first release as a solo artist. Are you excited to see hear what B-Bomb has to offer? Block BB-Bomb 0 423 Share 55% Upvoted
Log in to comment