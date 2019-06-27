Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Block B member B-Bomb to release single album 'Dawn'

Block B's B-Bomb is preparing to release a single album titled 'Dawn.' 

The teaser image doesn't reveal much except dawn like colors. The single album is set to release on July 2 at 6 PM KST. 

This is B-Bomb's first release as a solo artist. Are you excited to see hear what B-Bomb has to offer?

  1. Block B
  2. B-Bomb
