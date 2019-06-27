GOT7 appears on 'Good Day New York'

GOT7 is continuing their major US TV broadcast appearances and appeared on the June 27 broadcast of 'Good Day New York.'

The boys continued to talk about their love for their fans and their dance skills. The group talked about a variety of topics including their upcoming album, 'Spinning Top' and world tour.

GOT7 is just like us and stated that they like to stay home and watch Netflix on their days off. When asked what they want to do in New York, Bambam stated that he wanted to check out the rooftop bars!

