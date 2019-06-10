Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Nam Tae Hyun to perform concert schedule as planned despite quitting musical and cheating scandal

NamTae Hyun will be holding his upcoming solo concert series as scheduled.

On June 10, a source from the idol's agency announced that he plans to hold his four-day 'Scene' solo concert as scheduled on June 22, 23, 29, and 30.

The confirmation comes days after it was announced the actor has quit the cast of the musical 'Mephisto' amid his recent cheating scandal. The idol has since apologized to all parties involved via a handwritten letter.

Meanwhile, Nam Tae Hyun has also been edited out of tvN's 'Studio Vibes' and MBC's 'Radio Star.'

Ohboy694,508 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Why would he cancel, if people aren't returning the tickets?

Znewie71512 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

Seriously so if you cheat, you get edited out of shows. What's next government petition.

