Fans spot UP10TION's Wei, VICTON's Byungchan, MYTEEN's Yuvin & Gukheon enjoy a group outing

Four familiar faces from 'Produce X 101' enjoyed a day out together.

On an online community forum, several photos showed four trainees from 'Produce X 101' hanging out together in public. The trainees were UP10TION's Wei (Lee Jin Hyuk), VICTON's Byungchan (Choi Byung Chan), & MYTEEN's (Song Yu Vin) and Gukheon (Kim Guk Heon), all those who already had active debut experiences as idols.

The particular union had fans excited, as many had not known that the four trainees were that close. In the photos, the boys were touring their own subway ads and taking selfies together.

On the forum post, the netizen described how Wei (Lee Jin Hyuk) is taking a selfie with "not the real Gukheon but the one inside the ad...", how Yuvin (Song Yu Vin) is taking an extremely close-up photo of Gukheon, and how Byung Chan looking at "all of his friends and smiling proudly..."

According to the fans, the boys also made sure that the passers-by don't get hurt on the road while waiting for the taxi, doing their own crowd control.

