Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

79

61

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 6 days ago

Big Hit Entertainment addresses issues with BTS' official fanmeet

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment officially addressed the controversy around fans being rejected from entering BTS' '5th Muster 'MAGIC SHOP'.

Twitter had exploded from fans claiming that they were rejected from 'Magic Shop' despite being the original purchaser and having ID. Images of security laughing at crying fans begging to be let in also surfaced online.

However, Big Hit Entertainment denied that any fans with proper identification were turned away. They told Star Today, "This event is for members of the 5th generation of the official fanclub. No matter what, if the tickets were bought from someone else, or if the identity could not be verified, they were not allowed in. This was all pre-announced through the ticket site, the fancafe, SNS, and through texts. We checked ID very thoroughly."

What do you think actually happened?

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
28 81,364 Share 56% Upvoted

48

K_J_Y221 pts 6 days ago 3
6 days ago

"Images of security laughing at crying fans begging to be let in also surfaced online." Please stop spreading false news. the people that were denied entry were like a 100 person, that choose to ignore the rules.

Share

3 more replies

32

changminbaby4,522 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

Those fans didnt listen nor read the rules that were posted before buying tickets then they get mad and start rumors:
first "sexually harassed by security" and now this, i'd like to know where the video that those things really happened,

"were mentally and physically harmed through this experience" why? because they didnt read the rules before buying tickets ??

just stop spreading rumors

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,111
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,442

allkpop in your Inbox