Big Hit Entertainment addresses issues with BTS' official fanmeet

Big Hit Entertainment officially addressed the controversy around fans being rejected from entering BTS' '5th Muster 'MAGIC SHOP'.

Twitter had exploded from fans claiming that they were rejected from 'Magic Shop' despite being the original purchaser and having ID. Images of security laughing at crying fans begging to be let in also surfaced online.

However, Big Hit Entertainment denied that any fans with proper identification were turned away. They told Star Today, "This event is for members of the 5th generation of the official fanclub. No matter what, if the tickets were bought from someone else, or if the identity could not be verified, they were not allowed in. This was all pre-announced through the ticket site, the fancafe, SNS, and through texts. We checked ID very thoroughly."

What do you think actually happened?