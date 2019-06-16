Lee Hi wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Cosmic Girls, TEEN TOP, ATEEZ, fromis_9, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo and Seventeen's Mingyu.

On this episode, Yunho had his solo debut with "Follow", Jeon So Mi had her solo debut with "Birthday", and BIBI debuted with "Butterfly".ATEEZ came back with "Wave".

As for the winner, Lee Hi, BLACKPINK, and Lim Jae Hyun were this week's nominees. In the end, Lee Hi won with her song "No One."

Check out this week's performances below!





[Lee Hi]

[Yunho]

[Jeon So Mi]

[ATEEZ]

[Cosmic Girls]

[fromis_9]

[TEEN TOP]

[Lovelyz]

[BIBI]